Indian Railways now lets you air grievances using QR codes

The Indian Railways has launched a QR code-based grievance redressal system at catering stalls in its Chennai division. The initiative, developed in collaboration with RailMadad, is the first of its kind and aims to simplify the complaint registration process for passengers. The system allows travelers to easily report issues related to hygiene and service by scanning a unique QR code displayed at catering stalls.

Complaint process How the QR code grievance system works Once passengers scan the QR code, they are redirected to the RailMadad portal. There, they can log in using their mobile numbers and register complaints regarding overcharging, food quality, hygiene conditions, and other issues. This initiative is aimed at streamlining the feedback for better service and accountability in railway catering.

Smart lockers Indian Railways introduces 24x7 Digi Locker facilities In addition to the QR code-based grievance system, the Indian Railways has also introduced 24x7 Digi Locker facilities at Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Thivim (Goa), and Udupi (Karnataka) stations. These smart lockers offer a safe and self-operated facility for passengers to store their luggage. The introduction of these lockers is part of the railway's efforts to enhance passenger convenience and service quality.