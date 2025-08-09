Indian Railways announces 'Round Trip Package': What is it?

The Indian Railways will soon launch a new scheme, the "Round Trip Package," which offers a 20% discount on return journey tickets, booked with onward tickets during the festival season. The scheme will be applicable from August 14, 2025, for confirmed tickets in the same class and route for both onward and return journeys.

Dates Key travel dates for onward and return journey The onward journey must be between October 13-26, 2025, while the return journey should be between November 17-December 1, 2025. The Ministry of Railways has said that the scheme aims to redistribute peak traffic during festival seasons and ensure both side utilization of trains. "Passenger details of return journey will be same as of onward journey," it added.

Booking rules How to book tickets under this scheme? Tickets under this scheme can only be booked for confirmed journeys in both directions. The onward ticket should be booked first, followed by the return ticket using the connecting journey feature. No advance reservation period will apply to return journey bookings. Both tickets must be booked using the same booking mode and no modifications are allowed on these tickets during either journey.