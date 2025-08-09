UP: Ganga, Saryu rivers cross danger mark; over 6,500 displaced India Aug 09, 2025

Heavy monsoon rains have pushed the Ganga in Varanasi past the danger mark and sent the Saryu River rising in Ayodhya, flooding streets and homes.

Over 6,500 people have had to leave their houses in Varanasi for relief camps as water levels are receding slowly.