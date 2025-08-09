Next Article
UP: Ganga, Saryu rivers cross danger mark; over 6,500 displaced
Heavy monsoon rains have pushed the Ganga in Varanasi past the danger mark and sent the Saryu River rising in Ayodhya, flooding streets and homes.
Over 6,500 people have had to leave their houses in Varanasi for relief camps as water levels are receding slowly.
Schools closed in Lucknow
Flooding has made daily life tough—schools are closed up to Class 8 in Lucknow.
Rescue teams are out with boats, helping people reach safety and providing food and shelter.
With more rain expected, officials are keeping a close eye on both rivers until things calm down.