Indian Railways launches 29 summer special trains in Andhra Pradesh
India
Traveling in Andhra Pradesh this April just got easier: Indian Railways is adding 29 special summer trains to handle the holiday rush.
With school vacations and family trips peaking, these extra trains are here to help more people get confirmed tickets and avoid crowded journeys.
Special trains run until end April
These summer specials will run until the end of April.
The goal? To cut down on waitlists, ease platform crowds, and make travel more comfortable during one of the busiest times of the year.
If you're planning a trip, you'll have more options, and hopefully a less stressful ride.