Indian Railways launches online extra luggage booking July 31
India
Starting July 31, you can book extra luggage for your train journey online with Indian Railways.
Just head to its official website, enter your trip and baggage details, and get an estimate of the charges.
Payment and weighing still happen at the departure station, where you'll also get a receipt for collection at your destination, so no more last-minute stress.
Indian Railways real-time luggage tracking, allowances
The new system lets you track your luggage in real time and sends SMS alerts when it arrives.
Free baggage limits depend on your ticket: second class gets 35kg free (up to 70kg with a fee), sleeper class allows 40kg free (maximum 80kg), but AC three-tier and chair car stick to just 40kg without extra allowance.
First-class AC passengers can carry up to 70kg free and pay for another 80kg.