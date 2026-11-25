Indian Railways mandates post departure brake feel and power checks
After two serious train incidents in a month, including a Vande Bharat Express running with weak brakes and the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment, Indian Railways is making brake tests mandatory on all trains.
Now, after departure, loco pilots have to check both brake feel and brake power at specific speeds.
Assistant loco pilots oversee brake checks
assistant loco pilots will now oversee these brake checks to make sure nothing gets missed.
With these new rules, Indian Railways hopes to keep journeys safer for everyone on board.
Brake testing has officially become a top priority across the network.