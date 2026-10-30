Indian Railways offers optional counter travel insurance up to ₹10L
India
Good news if you still buy your train tickets at the station: Indian Railways is now offering optional travel insurance for just 45 paise to eligible passengers when you book a reserved ticket at the counter.
This cover, which was earlier only for online bookings, gives you up to ₹10 lakh in case of certain accidents or incidents during your journey.
Available for offline reserved bookings
The scheme is available at eligible railway counters and could benefit millions who prefer offline booking.
Suraj Pandey, Managing Director, ACME India Industries Limited, suggests checking what's covered and how claims work before signing up.
It's a small step that adds extra peace of mind as Indian Railways continues working on travel safety and upgrades.