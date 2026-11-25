Indian Railways posts 77% punctuality, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credits maintenance
Indian Railways just hit a 77% punctuality rate, edging past Germany's 72%.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw credits this to better maintenance and smoother operations, with some divisions crossing the 90% mark.
Still, Japan continues to perform better than India on this parameter.
Railways expects 8 billion passengers
Railways expects a huge jump in passengers, to around 8 billion by 2026-27, almost back to pre-COVID-19 numbers.
To keep up, they are increasing railway infrastructure spending and safety improvements through road overbridges and underbridges, with more than 100 designs to speed up approvals.