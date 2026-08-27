Indian Railways raises fine for littering and spitting to ₹1,000
Indian Railways is getting serious about keeping things clean.
From August 24, if you're caught littering at railway premises, such as stations, railway platforms, or inside train coaches, you could be fined ₹1,000 (up from the old ₹500).
The new rules also crack down on spitting, defacing railway property, and even washing vehicles, utensils or clothes or cooking in unauthorized spots.
Vendors must provide dustbins at stations
If you don't pay up, things get tougher: you could face court action and an extra fine of up to ₹2,000.
Authorized vendors and hawkers operating at railway stations now have to keep dustbins or waste containers and ensure proper disposal of garbage too.
station masters and Ticket Collectors from the Commercial Department are among those who can hand out fines, so it's best to keep things tidy when you travel!