Indian Railways rolls out Vande Bharat Bengaluru-Mumbai under 16 hours
India
Indian Railways is rolling out its second Vande Bharat sleeper train, this time connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The big highlight? Travel time drops from 24 hours to under 16 hours, finally giving these two cities a much faster way to get around.
The train will run six days a week, so weekend plans just got easier.
Bengaluru-Mumbai train has 16 coaches
This new Vande Bharat has 16 coaches (including 11 AC 3-tier), zips along at up to 160km/h, and comes with handy features like bio-vacuum toilets and an integrated announcement system.
It may leave Bengaluru at 10pm and arrive at Mumbai CSMT at 1:50pm the next day, stopping at key stations like Anantapur and Solapur along the way.