Indian Railways runs trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja travel
India
Traveling home for Diwali or Chhath Puja? Indian Railways is running a bunch of special trains to help with the holiday rush, connecting big cities like Delhi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Patna, and Bengaluru.
Booking's easy: just hop onto the IRCTC website or visit a railway reservation counter.
Indian Railways runs extra festival trains
Some highlights: Kanpur-Bengaluru trains will run every Sunday and Wednesday in October.
Varanasi-Delhi gets 50 extra trips from October 2 to November 28.
Ayodhya-Delhi will see 36 runs between October and November.
Plus, if you're heading from Punjab or Chandigarh to Bihar, there are extra Chandigarh-Patna and Firozpur Cantt-Patna services too, all aimed at making your festival travel smoother this year.