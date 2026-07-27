Indian Railways to deploy 35 hydrogen trains after Haryana pilot
Indian Railways is taking its green tech up a notch. After a successful pilot run in Haryana, they are planning to launch 35 hydrogen-powered trains across some of India's most scenic and historic railway lines.
The test train ran over 1,200km, swapped out thousands of liters of diesel, and only released water vapor instead of pollution.
Next up: trials in busy Delhi to see how these trains handle bigger crowds.
Hydrogen for Heritage targets 8 lines
The new Hydrogen for Heritage program targets eight hill and heritage railways like Kalka-Shimla, Darjeeling Himalayan, and Nilgiri Mountain lines.
These eco-sensitive tracks are tough to electrify but perfect for zero-emission hydrogen trains.
Plus, Indian Railways has built a special facility for producing and refueling hydrogen, so these classic routes stay clean while keeping their vintage charm.