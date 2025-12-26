Indian Railways to double train capacity in 48 cities by 2030
Big changes are coming to train travel—Indian Railways plans to double the originating train capacity in 48 major cities by 2030.
This move, rolling out over the next five years, is all about making it easier for people to get around as more and more of us rely on trains for daily commutes and longer trips.
How will this actually work?
Railway stations in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore will get new platforms, extra tracks, upgraded signals—the works.
There's also a push for new urban terminals and mega coaching complexes.
Each railway zone has been told to map out what needs fixing now versus later so things can move quickly.
Why does this matter?
If you've ever been stuck at a packed platform or missed your train because of crowds, this is good news.
The upgrades should cut down on congestion at busy stations and make travel smoother for millions.
Plus, spreading out traffic across nearby stations means less chaos during rush hour—something every commuter can appreciate.