Two Tamil Nadu pilgrims die trekking to Sabarimala

Trekking risks rise as pilgrim numbers soar

This season has seen over 1.27 lakh people take the Sathram forest route to Sabarimala, making it extra crowded and challenging.

The Kerala High Court recently pointed out that around 150 cardiac events happen every Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, leading to about 40-42 deaths.

In response, officials have been told to issue health tips and ensure trekkers get enough rest breaks along the way.