Two Tamil Nadu pilgrims die trekking to Sabarimala
Two men from Tamil Nadu—Rajkumar (52) and Balaji (43)—tragically collapsed and died while trekking with groups of relatives to Sabarimala on Friday.
Rajkumar collapsed near Uppuppara with his group of 15, while Balaji fell near Poongavanam during a trek with five relatives.
Both were taken to Vandiperiyar for post-mortem.
Trekking risks rise as pilgrim numbers soar
This season has seen over 1.27 lakh people take the Sathram forest route to Sabarimala, making it extra crowded and challenging.
The Kerala High Court recently pointed out that around 150 cardiac events happen every Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, leading to about 40-42 deaths.
In response, officials have been told to issue health tips and ensure trekkers get enough rest breaks along the way.