Indian Railways to hire 5,058 ex-servicemen as pointsmen

Safety worries and what's behind the decision

The hiring will go through Ex-Servicemen Welfare Boards, but not everyone's convinced it's a good idea—railway unions worry that temporary staff handling safety-critical jobs could put people at risk.

As All India Railwaymen Federation President N. Kannaiah put it, relying on contract workers for such important roles "Allowing staff on short-term contracts to operate critical safety systems is a threat to safety."

This step follows safety recommendations after last year's Kavarapettai station collision and highlights calls for more internal vigilance and less dependence on contractors in the future.