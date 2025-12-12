Indian Railways to hire 5,058 ex-servicemen as pointsmen
Indian Railways is bringing in 5,058 ex-servicemen as pointsmen on short-term contracts to help tackle a major staff shortage.
Announced this week, the move is meant to keep things running smoothly until permanent hires can be made.
These contracts will last until the end of 2026.
Safety worries and what's behind the decision
The hiring will go through Ex-Servicemen Welfare Boards, but not everyone's convinced it's a good idea—railway unions worry that temporary staff handling safety-critical jobs could put people at risk.
As All India Railwaymen Federation President N. Kannaiah put it, relying on contract workers for such important roles "Allowing staff on short-term contracts to operate critical safety systems is a threat to safety."
This step follows safety recommendations after last year's Kavarapettai station collision and highlights calls for more internal vigilance and less dependence on contractors in the future.