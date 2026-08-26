Indian Railways to upgrade 11,000km across 7 busy routes
Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways is set to upgrade 11,000km across seven super-busy routes by adding more tracks.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says these lines (though just 16% of the network) handle 41% of all rail traffic.
The goal? Smoother rides, less congestion, and a shift toward cleaner, more affordable travel.
Major routes to receive 4 tracks
The upgrades cover major routes like Delhi-Howrah, Howrah-Chennai, Chennai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Delhi, Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Howrah, and Delhi-Guwahati, basically connecting India's biggest cities.
By expanding these corridors to four tracks each, Indian Railways hopes to keep up with growing demand and make travel (and shipping goods) faster and easier.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize trains and support India's economy in a greener way.