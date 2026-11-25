Indian Railways trials simplified airline-style meals on Vande Bharat Sleeper
Indian Railways is testing out a new, simplified menu on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to boost food quality and hygiene: think more like what you get on flights.
The meals are now made by well-known cloud kitchens like TajSATS and Mayfair Group, with breakfast options such as idli and vada, and lunch or dinner featuring chapati, rice, and your choice of chicken or vegetarian.
This pilot is rolling out on routes like Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya, and New Delhi-Varanasi.
Meals trimmed to 450-500g, portions unchanged
They've trimmed meal weights to 450-500gm without shrinking portions.
The result? Passenger complaints have dropped by around 10%, which suggests people are actually happier with the change.
If this goes well, the same menu style could be extended to other long-distance railway services if the pilot delivers satisfactory results, meaning better food (and vibes) for everyone on board.