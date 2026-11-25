Indian Railways is testing out a new, simplified menu on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to boost food quality and hygiene: think more like what you get on flights.

The meals are now made by well-known cloud kitchens like TajSATS and Mayfair Group, with breakfast options such as idli and vada, and lunch or dinner featuring chapati, rice, and your choice of chicken or vegetarian.

This pilot is rolling out on routes like Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya, and New Delhi-Varanasi.