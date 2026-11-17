Indian Railways upgrades fog safety device on key northern routes
Indian Railways just upgraded its Fog Safety Device (FSD) on key northern routes to help trains run safely during heavy winter fog.
The new system gives loco pilots early alerts about signals ahead, making it easier to manage speed and avoid mishaps when visibility drops.
Indian Railways increases ground checks
Along with the technology upgrade, Indian Railways has ramped up ground checks: trackmen are out monitoring tracks and officials are doing regular inspections.
Dr. Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, shared that these efforts are all about keeping trains on time and passengers safe, even in tough weather.