Indian religious leaders honor late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran
India
Indian religious leaders gathered in Tehran to honor the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reflecting on his impact in promoting unity and peace.
The ceremony was a moment to share appreciation and to appreciate how Khamenei pushed for diplomacy and global harmony.
Prayers echo late Ayatollah Khamenei's vision
Representatives from different Indian faiths attended, showing how the late Ayatollah Khamenei's influence crossed borders and cultures.
Speakers talked about the strong historical ties between India and Iran, built on mutual respect.
The event wrapped up with prayers for peace, echoing the late Ayatollah Khamenei's vision of a more united world.