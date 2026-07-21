Indian sailor Abhishek Nishad killed by Russian missile near Odesa
India
Abhishek Nishad, a 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, was one of four Indian sailors killed when a Russian missile hit their merchant ship near Odesa, Ukraine, on Sunday.
It was his first overseas job, and he had only joined the crew last month.
Shipping company informed Abhishek Nishad's family
Nishad's family found out about his death through the shipping company after losing contact with him.
He was the first in his family to work abroad, inspired by a relative's success at sea.
His village is stunned by the news; local leaders now worry parents may think twice before letting their kids take up seafaring jobs.
The Indian government has called the attack unacceptable.