Indian sailors rethink Gulf jobs after Tehran blockade and attacks
After the U.S.-Iran conflict and Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Indian sailors are seriously rethinking jobs in the Gulf.
This key shipping route became a danger zone with frequent attacks on cargo ships.
Even though India evacuated more than 3,600 sailors since the war began, many now feel it's just not worth risking their lives to go back.
Survivors cite safety concerns, shipping risk
Many sailors are still haunted by what they went through, like Sitaram Tandel, who survived a missile attack, and Tanel Hirenkumar Praveenbhai, who was stuck for months dodging strikes.
Some might return if things calm down, but others say safety comes first: "No money is worth more than my life."
With more than 320,000 Indian sailors worldwide, this hesitation could impact global shipping unless stronger safety measures are put in place.