Indian sailors rethink Gulf jobs after Tehran blockade and attacks

Survivors cite safety concerns, shipping risk

Many sailors are still haunted by what they went through, like Sitaram Tandel, who survived a missile attack, and Tanel Hirenkumar Praveenbhai, who was stuck for months dodging strikes.

Some might return if things calm down, but others say safety comes first: "No money is worth more than my life."

With more than 320,000 Indian sailors worldwide, this hesitation could impact global shipping unless stronger safety measures are put in place.