Indian seafarers stuck in Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed return home
India
After nearly a year stuck on their ship at Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed Port, seven Indian seafarers have finally made it back home.
The Indian embassy in the UAE confirmed their return and said it is still working to help the rest of the crew get back safely.
FSUI says crew unpaid 5 months
The Federation of Seafarers's Unions of India (FSUI) brought attention to their situation, sharing that these crew members had not been paid for five months and had visa and travel costs deducted from earlier wages.
Some travel documents are still held by port authorities.
The embassy is closely following up with local authorities, and both FSUI and the embassy say they will keep pushing until everyone is home.