Indian students and workers share what it was like during Iran's unrest India Jan 17, 2026

Indian students, pilgrims, and workers landed back in Delhi this Saturday after getting caught up in Iran's recent protests.

What started as frustration over money troubles quickly turned into anti-government demonstrations—think fires lighting up the streets, sudden protests, and internet blackouts.

Arsh Zehra, an MBBS student in Shiraz, said there were no hints about internet cuts until things got tense.

Shabbir Hussain from Jammu and Kashmir described seeing nighttime chaos in cities like Tehran and Mashhad.