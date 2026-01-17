Indian students and workers share what it was like during Iran's unrest
Indian students, pilgrims, and workers landed back in Delhi this Saturday after getting caught up in Iran's recent protests.
What started as frustration over money troubles quickly turned into anti-government demonstrations—think fires lighting up the streets, sudden protests, and internet blackouts.
Arsh Zehra, an MBBS student in Shiraz, said there were no hints about internet cuts until things got tense.
Shabbir Hussain from Jammu and Kashmir described seeing nighttime chaos in cities like Tehran and Mashhad.
Why does this matter for India?
Besides the obvious stress for families waiting inside the arrivals area at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport—especially with those blackout days—the unrest could shake up India's trade with Iran.
The US just slapped a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran (including India), which could affect India's rice and pharmaceutical exports.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory, and families returned after that advisory.