Indian study finds Uttarakhand glaciers retreat 23.23m, Khatling 88m yearly
India
Glaciers in Uttarakhand are shrinking at an average of 23.23 meters per year, with the Khatling Glacier retreating even faster at 88 meters annually.
This research, led by Indian scientists and published in Discover Geoscience, highlights just how quickly things are changing in the Himalayas.
Rising snowline threatens Ganga basin water
Since 2000, the altitude where snow accumulates has risen by nearly 500 meters, meaning less fresh snow for glacier stability.
The Milam Glacier has formed nearly 47 new glacial lakes as it melts.
Scientists warn that these changes threaten water supplies for around 800 million people who depend on the Ganga basin, making better monitoring more urgent than ever.