Indian Supreme Court asks government about banning polygamy for everyone
The Supreme Court is taking another look at polygamy in India after activists challenged its constitutionality.
The court has asked the government if there should be a law banning polygamy for everyone, not just non-Muslims.
Right now, only non-Muslims can be punished for having multiple spouses under Section 82 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Petition challenges Muslim personal law exemption
The petition also pushes to end exemptions for polygamy under Muslim Personal Law, arguing that current rules go against constitutional promises of equality no matter your religion or gender.
Activists want marriage and divorce laws to treat everyone fairly and reflect modern values.
Interestingly, NFHS data from 2019-21 shows Christians actually have a slightly higher rate of polygamy than Muslims, reminding us this debate isn't about just one community.
The Supreme Court's decision could shape marriage laws across all religions in India.