Indian traders press for 25% tariff on US imports
Indian traders want the government to slap a 25% tariff on US imports, responding to the United States's plan for similar tariffs on Indian products if trade talks stall.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) is set to take this up with Prime Minister Modi on November 26, hoping to level the playing field.
Brijesh Goyal backs matching US tariffs
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal says sectors like textiles and pharma could get hit hard by US tariffs, making it tougher for Indian exporters.
He believes matching tariffs would not only protect local businesses but also make US goods pricier in India, making them more expensive in the Indian market, as trade tensions rise between the two countries.