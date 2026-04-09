Indian vessel carrying over 15,000 tons of LPG reaches Mumbai

An India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Asha, has arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai. The vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz and brought 15,400 tons of LPG. This is the first such shipment to arrive at JNPA since the outbreak of hostilities between US -Israel and Iran .

Energy security JNPA confirms safe arrival of vessel The JNPA port authority confirmed that the vessel, its cargo, and every member of the crew are safe and secure. This development underscores the resilience of maritime operations in complex geopolitical situations while ensuring a steady supply of essential LPG to India. The port facility, also known as JNPT or Nhava Sheva port, is one of India's major ports for container and liquid cargo handling.

Maritime resilience Green Sanvi also crossed Strait of Hormuz The arrival of Green Asha comes as another India-flagged vessel, Green Sanvi, had also crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier. The Centre has assured that domestic LPG supplies remain stable and under control despite the ongoing conflict. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has asked states to double daily supply of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant laborers.

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Supply assurance Additional cylinders to be provided to migrant workers Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal wrote to chief secretaries, saying additional cylinders would be given to migrant workers with help from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, dismissed concerns over shortages at an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia developments. She said no dryout has been reported in LPG distributor ships or petrol pumps across India.

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