Indian vessel carrying over 15,000 tons of LPG reaches Mumbai
What's the story
An India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Asha, has arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai. The vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz and brought 15,400 tons of LPG. This is the first such shipment to arrive at JNPA since the outbreak of hostilities between US-Israel and Iran.
Energy security
JNPA confirms safe arrival of vessel
The JNPA port authority confirmed that the vessel, its cargo, and every member of the crew are safe and secure. This development underscores the resilience of maritime operations in complex geopolitical situations while ensuring a steady supply of essential LPG to India. The port facility, also known as JNPT or Nhava Sheva port, is one of India's major ports for container and liquid cargo handling.
Maritime resilience
Green Sanvi also crossed Strait of Hormuz
The arrival of Green Asha comes as another India-flagged vessel, Green Sanvi, had also crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier. The Centre has assured that domestic LPG supplies remain stable and under control despite the ongoing conflict. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has asked states to double daily supply of 5kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant laborers.
Supply assurance
Additional cylinders to be provided to migrant workers
Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal wrote to chief secretaries, saying additional cylinders would be given to migrant workers with help from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, dismissed concerns over shortages at an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia developments. She said no dryout has been reported in LPG distributor ships or petrol pumps across India.
Safe passage
10 vessels have safely passed through so far
At the start of the conflict, 28 India-flagged vessels were in the Strait of Hormuz area. Till now, 10 have safely passed through—eight from the west and two from the east. Since February 28, when US and Israel started joint strikes on Iran, Tehran has kept control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iran's actions disrupted key energy routes and sent shockwaves across global oil markets as nearly one-fifth of world energy supplies pass through this narrow waterway.