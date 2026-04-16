Indian women with PCOS increasingly try GLP-1 diabetes drugs
More Indian women with PCOS are trying GLP-1 drugs, medicines used for diabetes and weight loss, to help manage their symptoms.
These meds can tackle issues like weight gain and insulin resistance, which often come with PCOS.
One woman in Pune even shared that she saw her first natural period in February after starting a GLP-1 drug called Mounjaro.
The rise of affordable generic versions is making these treatments more accessible.
Demand rises for GLP-1 in PCOS
Doctors from different specialties are noticing benefits beyond just weight loss: some say patients see clearer skin and less acne, oily skin, and thickened skin, while others caution about possible side effects like severe hair loss.
Even though only certain specialists can prescribe them according to official guidelines, the growing demand (and lower prices) means more people are asking about these meds as part of their PCOS treatment options.