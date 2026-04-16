Indian women with PCOS increasingly try GLP-1 diabetes drugs

Demand rises for GLP-1 in PCOS

Doctors from different specialties are noticing benefits beyond just weight loss: some say patients see clearer skin and less acne, oily skin, and thickened skin, while others caution about possible side effects like severe hair loss.

Even though only certain specialists can prescribe them according to official guidelines, the growing demand (and lower prices) means more people are asking about these meds as part of their PCOS treatment options.