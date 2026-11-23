Indian Youth Congress protests at Meta Gurugram over account blocking
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) showed up at Meta's Gurugram office, calling out the company for restricting accounts and demanding more transparency about how content gets blocked.
Led by the Haryana Youth Congress, they gave Meta five days to address what they called "selective blocking," and also asked for details on how many Indian accounts were withheld on government orders over the past six months and how many remain blocked.
IYC alleges Meta silenced Modi critics
Protesters accused Meta of silencing criticism against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, saying this kind of censorship stifles opposition voices.
They pointed out that IYC leaders Uday Bhanu Chib and Manish Sharma had their accounts restricted too.
This isn't the first time: the IYC held a similar protest outside Meta's Mumbai office just days earlier, urging the company to respect democratic rights and stop what they see as political bias.