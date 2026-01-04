Indian citizens urged to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela

The MEA has also advised Indian citizens currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution and restrict their movements. They have been asked to remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Caracas. The embassy can be reached through phone number +58-412-9584288 (also available for WhatsApp calls) as well as email.

Global backlash

US operation against Maduro sparks international criticism

The US operation that led to Maduro's capture has been criticized by several global powers, including Russia and China. The situation has left the political landscape in Venezuela uncertain. Hours after the operation, Trump shared a photo of Maduro on the US warship USS Iwo Jima. According to US authorities, Maduro is being transported to New York where he will face charges for supporting drug cartels.