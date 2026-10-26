India's 107 sugar mills start 2026-27 season, produce 4L tons
India's sugar mills are off to a flying start this year; 107 of them have already kicked off the 2026-27 season, churning out about 4 lakh tons of sugar by October 25.
That's a massive jump compared to just 0.6 lakh tons at the same time last year, with sugar mills in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh commencing crushing operations.
Government extends duty-free imports, imposes stock-limits
To make sure there's enough sugar for everyone during festival time, the government has extended duty-free raw sugar imports and put stock limits in place.
Plus, there's still a healthy 36 lakh tons left over from last season.
The measures, together with available carryover stocks and fresh production, contribute to ensuring adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption during the festive period.