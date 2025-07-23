India's 1st bullet train to run by December 2029

Project cost, land acquisition, and construction status

The project costs a massive ₹1,08,000 crore, with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) covering most of it—about 81%. As of June this year, ₹78,839 crore has already been spent.

After some early land hassles in Maharashtra, all the needed land (roughly 1,390 hectares) is now secured.

On the construction front: most contracts are awarded; nearly 400km of piers are up; over 300km of girders have been installed; and a huge undersea tunnel—21km long—is currently being built.