India's 1st bullet train to start Surat-Bilimora trials May 2027
Big news for travel buffs: India's very first bullet train will start trial runs on the Surat-Bilimora stretch by May 2027.
The project is moving fast, with electrification done and signaling work wrapping up soon.
This is part of the larger Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, India's first shot at super-fast trains.
B-28 train can reach 280km/h
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will roll out in phases, with the Ahmedabad-Vapi section expected to be ready by late 2027 and trains reaching Thane by 2029.
The B-28 bullet train can hit speeds of up to 280km per hour and has already passed the squeeze test.
There's even an undersea tunnel being built in Maharashtra, making this one of India's most ambitious engineering projects yet.
Once finished, getting between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is going to be a whole lot quicker and way cooler.