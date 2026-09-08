India's 1st bullet train trials slated for Mumbai-Ahmedabad May/June 2027
India's first-ever bullet train is gearing up for trial runs on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route in May or June 2027, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This high-speed project (part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push) will cut travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara to just 90 minutes.
The first train body frame is already built and undergoing tests, which feels like a big step forward.
Government plans 7 high-speed corridors
Prime Minister Modi will officially launch the service after a brief trial period.
The initial test rides will happen on a stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, with more sections wrapping up soon.
Beyond just one line, the government has plans for seven more high-speed corridors (think Delhi-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Chennai), plus upgrades for hundreds of stations and thousands of kilometers of new tracks, so India's rail network could look very different in a few years!