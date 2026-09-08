India's 1st bullet train trials slated for Mumbai-Ahmedabad May/June 2027

India's first-ever bullet train is gearing up for trial runs on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route in May or June 2027, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This high-speed project (part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push) will cut travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara to just 90 minutes.

The first train body frame is already built and undergoing tests, which feels like a big step forward.