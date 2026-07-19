India's 1st C-295 built at Tata Vadodara completes maiden flight
India
India just hit a big milestone in aviation!
The country's first locally made C-295 military transport aircraft, built at the Tata facility in Vadodara, had its maiden test flight on June 10.
This project is part of the Make in India push to boost homegrown tech and jobs and was recently showcased by Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu.
India replaces Avro-748 with 56 C-295
The C-295 program is replacing the Indian Air Force's aging Avro-748 planes with 56 new aircraft: 16 from Airbus in Spain and 40 now being made right here by Tata.
Prime Minister Modi has said this will give new strength to MSMEs and the aerospace sector and increase employment opportunities.
These versatile planes are medium-range twin-engine turboprop tactical transport aircraft.