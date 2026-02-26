India's 1st digital census in 2027: Budget, phases, tech upgrades

About 3.2 million census workers will use mobile apps to collect info on the ground. They'll geotag residential and non-residential buildings using digital mapping, GIS and DLM tools, with data uploaded to cloud servers and monitored in near real time where connectivity allows. The new CMMS portal helps track progress live and keeps things organized.

Major changes in the census

The Census will run in two phases: house-listing from April to September 2026, then population counting in February 2027.

Provisional results should drop within just 10 days—a huge upgrade from waiting years before!

Plus, there's a focus on inclusivity this time: you can self-enumerate online (in multiple languages), and caste data will be included for better representation.