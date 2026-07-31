India's 1st-ever bullet train 61% complete nearly ₹91,000 cr spent
India's first-ever bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is now more than 61% complete.
The Ministry of Statistics just shared that nearly ₹91,000 crore has already been spent out of the planned ₹1.08 lakh crore budget, though costs are expected to rise to nearly ₹2 lakh crore.
Indian Railways is expected to handle any extra expenses without needing more money from Japan's JICA.
Surat Vapi section due August 2027
Big construction milestones are in the bag: 209km of track bed laid, a huge chunk of piers built, and part of a 21-km undersea tunnel finished.
The Surat-Vapi section is almost ready and should open by August 2027; the full line aims for December 2029.
When it's running at 320km/h, this bullet train will cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad dramatically, making trips way faster and giving a big boost to how people connect (and do business) between these cities.