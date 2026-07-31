India's 1st-ever bullet train 61% complete nearly ₹91,000 cr spent

India's first-ever bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is now more than 61% complete.

The Ministry of Statistics just shared that nearly ₹91,000 crore has already been spent out of the planned ₹1.08 lakh crore budget, though costs are expected to rise to nearly ₹2 lakh crore.

Indian Railways is expected to handle any extra expenses without needing more money from Japan's JICA.