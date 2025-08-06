Next Article
India's 1st hydrogen train to run on this route
India is gearing up to launch its very first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Panipat route in Haryana—a big step toward greener travel and Indian Railways's goal of zero carbon emissions by 2030.
The train, currently in testing, uses 360kg of hydrogen per trip and is backed by new hydrogen plants that are coming up fast.
Ticket prices and future plans
Ticket prices haven't been announced yet but will probably be a bit higher than regular sleeper fares since the tech is new.
For comparison, similar trains abroad charge ₹7-15 per kilometer.
This rollout is just the start—India plans to introduce 35 hydrogen trains under the 'Hydrogen Heritage' initiative, with prototypes being built in Chennai and major investments lined up for heritage routes.