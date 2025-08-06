India's 1st hydrogen train to run on this route India Aug 06, 2025

India is gearing up to launch its very first hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Panipat route in Haryana—a big step toward greener travel and Indian Railways's goal of zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The train, currently in testing, uses 360kg of hydrogen per trip and is backed by new hydrogen plants that are coming up fast.