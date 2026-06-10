India's 1st locally-made Airbus C295 completes maiden-test-flight, boosts defense industry
India
India's first locally made Airbus C295 military plane just finished its very first test flight in Vadodara.
This is a big deal for the Indian Air Force, which plans to swap out its old Avro 748 planes with 40 of these new ones, marking a major step forward for India's defense industry.
Tata builds multipurpose C295 with Airbus
This is the first time a private Indian company (Tata) has built a military aircraft, teaming up with Airbus and lots of local small businesses.
The C295 isn't just for flying troops: it can handle cargo, medical evacuations, and special missions too.