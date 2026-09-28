India's 1st Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train launching August 15 2027

A total of 28 seismometers are being installed for the corridor, including 22 along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail alignment and six at inland locations identified as vulnerable to earthquakes, most in spots like Mumbai, Thane, Surat, and Ahmedabad, where earthquakes are more likely.

Those six will be placed inland in places with a history of earthquakes above 5.5 magnitude within the past 100 years.

Japanese experts have tested these locations for reliability.

Besides boosting safety, this tech means your travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad could drop from six or seven hours to just two, a major win for anyone who hates long journeys!