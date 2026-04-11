India's 1st ship crosses Strait of Hormuz since U.S.-Iran cease-fire India Apr 11, 2026

Big news on the shipping front: Jag Vikram just became the first Indian vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz since a recent U.S.-Iran cease-fire.

It's carrying over 20,000 metric tons of LPG and is set to reach Mumbai by April 15.

While this is a positive sign, 15 other Indian ships are still stuck in the Persian Gulf.