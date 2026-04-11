India's 1st ship crosses Strait of Hormuz since U.S.-Iran cease-fire
Big news on the shipping front: Jag Vikram just became the first Indian vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz since a recent U.S.-Iran cease-fire.
It's carrying over 20,000 metric tons of LPG and is set to reach Mumbai by April 15.
While this is a positive sign, 15 other Indian ships are still stuck in the Persian Gulf.
Shipping slow pending Iranian clearance
Even with the cease-fire, ships are moving slowly since they still need clearance from Iranian authorities for safe passage.
Officials say things will only get back to normal once a full U.S.-Iran deal is reached (talks are ongoing in Pakistan).
The good news? India's oil ministry says household LPG supplies aren't affected for now.
Andhra Pradesh announces piped gas subsidies
With all these global tensions, Andhra Pradesh just announced new subsidies for piped natural gas at home, making it more attractive than bottled LPG and helping keep energy options open for everyone.