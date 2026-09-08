India's 2026 monsoon down 14%, farmers face tough season
India's 2026 monsoon has been all over the place, with a 14% drop in rainfall, the worst unevenness in a decade.
Some regions, like the south peninsula and east and northeast, are especially hard-hit, with rainfall 27% below normal in the south peninsula and 24% below normal in the east and northeast as of Sept. 7.
With September likely to bring even less rain, farmers are facing tough times ahead.
Most sowing in India on track
Even with these challenges, most sowing is still on track thanks to quick adaptation and some lucky patches of good rain. But key crops like cotton and millet are still vulnerable.
The bigger worry is for rabi crops (like wheat), since low rainfall means less water stored up for the next season.
Reservoirs are already down 18% from last year.
Government support programs and better irrigation might help soften the blow for rural families, but it's definitely a stressful season for many farmers.