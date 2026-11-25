India's 2026 power demand sets record as 1°C adds 11GW
India's power demand hit new records in 2026, with just a one-degree Celsius rise adding a massive 11 gigawatts to the grid, way up from previous years.
Blame it on hotter days and weak rainfall, which had people across the country cranking up their air conditioners like never before.
ACs now in 15% Indian homes
Air conditioners are now in about 15% of Indian homes (up from just 5% a decade ago), putting serious pressure on the country's power supply.
The need for cooling already makes up over 10% of all electricity use, and experts say it could reach as much as 80% of residential peak demand by 2040-41 if things keep heating up.