India's 2nd Vande Bharat sleeper arrives Bengaluru for final testing
India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train just rolled into Bengaluru for its final round of testing.
Built by BEML with technology from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory, this new train is set to run overnight between Bengaluru and Mumbai (CSMT).
It follows the first Vande Bharat Sleeper, which launched in January 2026 and made headlines by slashing travel time between Howrah and Kamakhya by up to six hours.
Vande Bharat sleeper seats 823 passengers
This 16-coach train can fit 823 passengers, offering a mix of three-tier, two-tier, and first AC coaches.
Designed for speeds up to 180km per hour, it packs in comfy ergonomic berths, noise-reduction technology, smooth suspension, automatic doors, and safety features like Kavach.
The train is currently being tested at SMVT Bengaluru; once trials wrap up and approvals come through, it'll boost connectivity for major stops like Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Pune, of course, Mumbai.