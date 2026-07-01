India's 2nd Vande Bharat sleeper arrives Bengaluru for final testing India Jul 01, 2026

India's second Vande Bharat Sleeper train just rolled into Bengaluru for its final round of testing.

Built by BEML with technology from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory, this new train is set to run overnight between Bengaluru and Mumbai (CSMT).

It follows the first Vande Bharat Sleeper, which launched in January 2026 and made headlines by slashing travel time between Howrah and Kamakhya by up to six hours.