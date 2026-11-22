India's 700 Sikhs cross into Pakistan for Guru Nanak anniversary
On Sunday, 700 Sikh pilgrims from India crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 557th birth anniversary on November 24.
Led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and SGPC members, they are part of a larger group: about 3,000 visas were issued by Pakistan for this special occasion.
India and Pakistan arrange pilgrim logistics
The two governments are teaming up to make things smooth: medical camps, stay arrangements, and transport are all sorted.
After arriving in Lahore, the group heads to Nankana Sahib (Guru Nanak's birthplace) and other historic shrines.
They'll join rituals like Akhand Path Sahib and Nagar Kirtan.
Gargajj shared hopes for easier travel in the future and more chances for such visits, calling it a way to keep cultural ties strong between both Punjabs.
The pilgrims return home on December 1.