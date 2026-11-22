On Sunday, 700 Sikh pilgrims from India crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan to mark Guru Nanak Dev's 557th birth anniversary on November 24.

Led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and SGPC members, they are part of a larger group: about 3,000 visas were issued by Pakistan for this special occasion.