India's 8 biggest cities face 260 million sqft shortage
A new report says India's eight biggest cities need 260 million more square feet of office space to keep up with how many people are working.
Right now, there's only enough room for about 80 square feet per employee, well below the 100 square feet benchmark.
Bengaluru tops the list for demand, with Mumbai and Delhi-NCR close behind.
Talent and AI demand better workspaces
The surge comes from India's growing talent pool and big leaps in tech like AI.
The report suggests companies should focus less on just square footage and more on what actually helps people work better.
The bottom line: as India becomes a bigger player globally, its workspaces need to level up too.