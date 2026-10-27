India's ammunition exports to Europe rose from $49.2 million to $872 million
India has seriously stepped up its game in the European defense market since the Ukraine-Russia conflict began.
Ammunition exports to Europe have jumped from $49.2 million in the preceding four-year period to a whopping $872 million in the four years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thanks to the European Union's push for military readiness, India is now the second-biggest supplier of ammunition to 13 Central and Eastern European countries, right after South Korea.
India's defense exports hit ₹38,424 cr
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared that India's total defense exports reached an all-time high of ₹38,424 crore in FY 2025-26.
With demand rising worldwide, Indian defense products are now shipped to more than 80 countries, showing off both manufacturing strength and growing global partnerships.