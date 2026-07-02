India's army chief Dhiraj Seth outlines multi domain tech vision
India
India's army chief, General Dhiraj Seth, just shared his game plan for the future: a tech-driven, multi-domain force that's ready for anything.
He's all about "we win our wars with indigenous solutions," pushing for homegrown tech and fresh ideas to keep up with how warfare is changing.
Seth urges joint services whole-of-nation approach
General Seth wants the Army, Air Force, and Navy working more closely together, plus a "Whole-of-Nation approach" where civilians and the military team up to boost readiness.
He's also big on staying alert along the borders and making sure the Army is prepared for any new threats.