India's Asiatic lions reach 891 as Project Lion expands range

Project Lion isn't just about numbers: it's a full-on effort to protect these big cats in Gujarat's Gir region.

The project focuses on improving habitats, keeping an eye on diseases, and using technology for tracking.

It also brings local communities into the mix so people and lions can share space better.

As Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh put it, these efforts show India's commitment to both conservation and sustainable development for future generations.