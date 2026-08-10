India's Asiatic lions reach 891 as Project Lion expands range
Good news for wildlife fans: India's Asiatic lion count has climbed from 523 in 2015 to 891 in 2025.
Project Lion, kicked off by Prime Minister Modi in 2020, also helped the lions spread out over a bigger area, from 30,000 square kilometers to nearly 35,000 square kilometers.
Project Lion strengthens Gir conservation efforts
Project Lion isn't just about numbers: it's a full-on effort to protect these big cats in Gujarat's Gir region.
The project focuses on improving habitats, keeping an eye on diseases, and using technology for tracking.
It also brings local communities into the mix so people and lions can share space better.
As Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh put it, these efforts show India's commitment to both conservation and sustainable development for future generations.