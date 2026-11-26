India's Bhargavastra successfully tested at Pokaran against drone swarms
India's Bhargavastra, a locally developed vehicle-mounted system designed to take down swarms of enemy drones, was successfully tested at the Pokaran field firing ranges from November 20 to 24.
The trials, run by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), proved the system can handle multiple drone threats, an important milestone as it moves closer to real-world use.
Bhargavastra adds guided micro-missiles and AI
Bhargavastra isn't just about rockets anymore: it now packs guided micro-missiles and uses AI, RF detectors, and surveillance radars to spot and target drones fast.
It stems from a Project Sanction Order (PSO) issued by the MoD (Defence Production) on 9 July 2024, based on the Indian Army's qualitative requirements, and it's already been upgraded with smarter tech and is being tried out on several military vehicles.
More tests are planned as India ramps up its defense against modern drone attacks.