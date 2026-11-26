Bhargavastra isn't just about rockets anymore: it now packs guided micro-missiles and uses AI, RF detectors, and surveillance radars to spot and target drones fast.

It stems from a Project Sanction Order (PSO) issued by the MoD (Defence Production) on 9 July 2024, based on the Indian Army's qualitative requirements, and it's already been upgraded with smarter tech and is being tried out on several military vehicles.

More tests are planned as India ramps up its defense against modern drone attacks.